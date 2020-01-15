Appleton Partners Inc. MA Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 151.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 188.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG stock opened at $188.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.98. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $139.10 and a 52-week high of $189.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.5077 per share. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.