Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 46 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $33,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 39.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $220.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.39. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $159.91 and a fifty-two week high of $221.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4577 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

