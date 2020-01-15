Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Shares Gap Down to $7.84

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.08, but opened at $7.84. Applied Genetic Technologies shares last traded at $7.97, with a volume of 29,050 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $142.83 million, a PE ratio of -75.82 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies Corp will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Patrick Johan Hendrik Krol sold 81,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $425,288.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 71,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 28,429 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $610,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 27,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 81,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,265 shares in the last quarter. 44.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

