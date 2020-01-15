Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

APRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $39.82 on Monday. Aprea Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $53.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.05.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($5.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.88) by $0.59. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

