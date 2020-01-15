Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Upgraded by National Securities to “Buy”

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AQB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aquabounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aquabounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQB opened at $2.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66. Aquabounty Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Aquabounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 7,510.69% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. Analysts predict that Aquabounty Technologies will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 95.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 25,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 589.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 420,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 359,574 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 8,041 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 17.6% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 373,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 55,949 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 17.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 373,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 55,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

About Aquabounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

