Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) PT Lowered to $18.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 331.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AQST. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

NASDAQ AQST opened at $4.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $165.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.58. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average is $4.58.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 million. Aquestive Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8,669.94% and a negative net margin of 127.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 728.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 20,014 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 706.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 15,174 shares during the period. 62.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

