argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $26.12 Per Share

argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for argenx in a report issued on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten forecasts that the company will post earnings of $26.12 per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock.

Get argenx alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated an “average” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $164.00) on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $153.60 on Monday. argenx has a 52-week low of $100.20 and a 52-week high of $169.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in argenx during the third quarter worth $16,975,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 115.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after acquiring an additional 61,983 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 1.1% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,080,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 769.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 20,901 shares in the last quarter. 58.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.