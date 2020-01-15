Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arlington Asset Investment Corp. is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. “

Get Arlington Asset Investment alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Arlington Asset Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Arlington Asset Investment stock opened at $5.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $208.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. Arlington Asset Investment has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $4.69 million during the quarter. Arlington Asset Investment had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. Equities analysts expect that Arlington Asset Investment will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Arlington Asset Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,949,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arlington Asset Investment by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 745,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 28,586 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Arlington Asset Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arlington Asset Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,360,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Arlington Asset Investment by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arlington Asset Investment Company Profile

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arlington Asset Investment (AI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arlington Asset Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlington Asset Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.