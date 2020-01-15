Artemis Investment Management LLP Decreases Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 33,363 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $14,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Biogen by 43.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Svb Leerink raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $256.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $256.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.40.

Shares of BIIB opened at $298.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $344.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $297.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.88.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 33.09 EPS for the current year.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

