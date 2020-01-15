Artemis Investment Management LLP Decreases Position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 131,539 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in PPL were worth $12,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 228,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after buying an additional 26,548 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PPL by 1,052.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 137,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 125,554 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPL by 5.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in PPL by 4.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 175,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,524,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PPL by 1.2% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 842,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,126,000 after buying an additional 9,902 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $35.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.13. PPL Corp has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $36.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.51.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.05.

In related news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $13,349,381.76. Also, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $466,211.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,423.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,005,684 shares of company stock worth $33,936,414 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

