Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $24.73 Million Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 82.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,979 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 359,250 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $24,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $353.00 price objective (down previously from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 4th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $370.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.88.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $332.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $340.40 and a 200-day moving average of $354.34. The company has a market capitalization of $185.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $319.55 and a 52-week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

