Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 353,777 Shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 979,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,777 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $26,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 457.6% in the fourth quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 862,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,578,000 after buying an additional 707,731 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter worth approximately $662,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 264.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,202,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,481,000 after acquiring an additional 872,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 939,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,775,000 after acquiring an additional 173,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. Altice USA Inc has a twelve month low of $17.13 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 357.75 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Altice USA Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $345,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,951 shares in the company, valued at $808,677. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Stephens increased their target price on Altice USA from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.76.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

