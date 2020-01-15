Arvest Bank Trust Division Sells 2,935 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Arvest Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,538 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.5% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $23,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 7,056 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 22,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 32,125 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 243,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.31.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,138 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $145.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.63. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $261.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

