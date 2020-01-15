Asanko Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Asanko Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 237,600 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the December 15th total of 213,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In related news, insider Campbell Christopher acquired 40,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $26,779.55. Also, insider Schlederer John bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 213,032 shares of company stock worth $137,576.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Asanko Gold by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 191,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Asanko Gold by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,849,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 803,716 shares in the last quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC boosted its position in Asanko Gold by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 24,578,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,582,000 after buying an additional 4,704,909 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Asanko Gold by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 93,051 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Asanko Gold in the second quarter worth $60,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AKG opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. Asanko Gold has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.20 price objective on shares of Asanko Gold in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Asanko Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Asanko Gold

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

