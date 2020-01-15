Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Rating Reiterated by HSBC

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at HSBC in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AHT. UBS Group upped their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,030 ($26.70) to GBX 2,230 ($29.33) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital decreased their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,678 ($35.23) to GBX 2,616 ($34.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashtead Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,532.33 ($33.31).

Shares of Ashtead Group stock opened at GBX 2,445 ($32.16) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,716 ($22.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,468 ($32.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,392.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,283.20.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

