ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ASBFY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR stock opened at $33.29 on Tuesday. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $35.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.41. The company has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.39. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

