Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.62% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Athenex, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company’s platform including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform and a Global Supply Chain Platform. It operates primarily in Buffalo and Clarence, New York, Cranford, New Jersey, Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Hong Kong and Taipei Taiwan. Athenex, Inc. is based in Buffalo, United States. “

ATNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Athenex in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Athenex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of ATNX stock opened at $15.23 on Monday. Athenex has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $21.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average of $14.95.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. Athenex had a negative net margin of 146.51% and a negative return on equity of 98.13%. Research analysts expect that Athenex will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Athenex news, Director Manson Fok acquired 50,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $583,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,869,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,818,337.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 606,302 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $8,815,631.08. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 658,302 shares of company stock valued at $9,423,371. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATNX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Athenex during the 1st quarter worth about $1,054,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Athenex by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 23,361 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Athenex during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Athenex by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,486,000 after buying an additional 79,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Athenex by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 46,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

