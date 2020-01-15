Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Grows Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,711,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,870 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,914,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,286,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,963 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,318,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,043,609,000 after purchasing an additional 990,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,450,250,000 after purchasing an additional 888,787 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,267,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,835,000 after purchasing an additional 873,282 shares during the period. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from to in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

NYSE DUK opened at $91.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.06. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $83.33 and a one year high of $97.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.22.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.08%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

