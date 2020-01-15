Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Lowers Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in BlackRock by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 3.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.4% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 999 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 4.7% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $518.32 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $393.40 and a 1 year high of $525.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $500.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.20. BlackRock had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised BlackRock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $547.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.28.

In related news, insider Jerkovic Milan 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total transaction of $1,961,385.20. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

