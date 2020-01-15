Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Lowers Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,468 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 4,405.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,353,388 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,143,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123,600 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 11,851.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,046 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,850,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $782,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,052 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 787.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,898 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after acquiring an additional 985,538 shares during the period. 30.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.22.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $116.18 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $125.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $330.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

