Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPY. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPY stock opened at $327.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $319.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.34. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $257.81 and a 1-year high of $328.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

