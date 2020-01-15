Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 1,100 Shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its position in shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRN. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 184.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,003,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,741,000 after buying an additional 650,660 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 630,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after buying an additional 77,373 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.07. Trinity Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $26.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.81.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $813.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 85.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRN. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Buckingham Research set a $18.00 target price on Trinity Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze purchased 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $11,904,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze purchased 236,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.28 per share, for a total transaction of $5,039,104.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,387,600 shares of company stock valued at $28,373,404. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

