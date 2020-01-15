Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 172 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,760 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $196.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.30 and a 12-month high of $196.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on V. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.88.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

