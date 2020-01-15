Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Allergan were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGN. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Allergan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $605,844,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Allergan by 1,665.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,104,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,813,000 after buying an additional 2,928,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Allergan by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,814,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,128,000 after buying an additional 1,696,205 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Allergan by 415.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,777,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,114,000 after buying an additional 1,432,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Allergan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AGN shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective (up from $176.00) on shares of Allergan in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allergan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.90.

AGN opened at $192.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Allergan plc has a one year low of $114.27 and a one year high of $193.42.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 58.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

