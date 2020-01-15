Atlas Brown Inc. Makes New $205,000 Investment in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAXJ. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $733,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 43,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 19,932 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXJ opened at $75.94 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.70 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.9326 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.