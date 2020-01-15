Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH) Stock Price Up 15.5%

Shares of Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH) shot up 15.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.67, 5,712 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 97,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.49.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFH. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlas Financial during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Atlas Financial by 68.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 30,885 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Atlas Financial by 177.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 956,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 612,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH)

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. Its automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. The company focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos.

