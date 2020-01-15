AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Reduced by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 2.3% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 1,723.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,051,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,543,169,000 after purchasing an additional 43,525,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,398,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,879,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AT&T by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,058,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,052,000 after buying an additional 5,931,167 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of AT&T by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,020,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,292,000 after buying an additional 4,292,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of AT&T by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,692,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,422,000 after buying an additional 2,220,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.22.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.09%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

