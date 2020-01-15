Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Trading Down 1.1%

Audioboom Group PLC (LON:BOOM) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 220.26 ($2.90) and last traded at GBX 227.50 ($2.99), approximately 8,543 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 261,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230 ($3.03).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 214.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 206.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 million and a P/E ratio of -3.37.

Get Audioboom Group alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Tobin purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £17,200 ($22,625.62).

About Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM)

Audioboom Group plc operates an audio platform for hosting, distributing and monetizing content. The Company works with approximately 2,400 active broadcasters, content creators and podcasters around the world, and hosts in over 7,400 content channels. The Company’s hosting and distribution platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels and re-syndicate their content.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Audioboom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audioboom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.