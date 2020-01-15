Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.96

Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE:ACB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.96 and last traded at C$1.98, with a volume of 3354972 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.15.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACB. Laurentian set a C$4.75 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. AltaCorp Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.59.

The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of -6.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$75.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$95.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

