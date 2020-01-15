AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Hits New 12-Month High at $794.04

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 794.04 ($10.45) and last traded at GBX 793.96 ($10.44), with a volume of 2900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 794 ($10.44).

The stock has a market capitalization of $872.05 million and a P/E ratio of 22.56. The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 11.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 760.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 755.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) per share. This is a boost from AVI Global Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. AVI Global Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.37%.

About AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT)

British Empire Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

