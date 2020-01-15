Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.38.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 742,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after purchasing an additional 52,665 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 345,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,290,000 after purchasing an additional 88,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXTA opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $32.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

