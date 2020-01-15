AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,873,302 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 159% from the previous session’s volume of 722,778 shares.The stock last traded at $1.66 and had previously closed at $1.72.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZRX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price objective on AzurRx BioPharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AzurRx BioPharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $45.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AzurRx BioPharma Inc will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 255.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 260,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 186,985 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

