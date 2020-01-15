B. Riley Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

B. Riley reissued their hold rating on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) in a research note published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. B. Riley currently has a $11.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AIRG. William Blair lowered shares of Airgain from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airgain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Airgain from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Airgain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airgain currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $98.46 million, a PE ratio of -37.81 and a beta of 1.88. Airgain has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $17.25.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 million. Airgain had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Airgain will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Airgain by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 133,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Airgain by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Airgain by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 92,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Airgain by 366.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Airgain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

