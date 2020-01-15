B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Short Interest Up 6.3% in December

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the December 15th total of 4,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $4.07.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $310.78 million for the quarter.

BTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Scotiabank set a $5.30 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.01.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter valued at $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 63,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.