Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Earns Overweight Rating from KeyCorp

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $76.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.79% from the stock’s previous close.

BAND has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

Bandwidth stock opened at $70.51 on Monday. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $90.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.45 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.18.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Bandwidth had a net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $177,454.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,459.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 4,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $334,909.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,357 shares in the company, valued at $235,157.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,256 shares of company stock worth $574,115 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 66.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 118.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 2.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

