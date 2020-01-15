Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 91.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135,315 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 34,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 83,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 18,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.45.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $203,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,209,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,381.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $35.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $35.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

