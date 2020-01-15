Bank of America Downgrades Mondi (LON:MNDI) to Neutral

Mondi (LON:MNDI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 1,800 ($23.68). Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,870 ($24.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,020 ($26.57) to GBX 1,915 ($25.19) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,910 ($25.12) to GBX 2,025 ($26.64) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,895 ($24.93).

Shares of LON MNDI opened at GBX 1,615 ($21.24) on Wednesday. Mondi has a 1 year low of GBX 1,484 ($19.52) and a 1 year high of £1,702.50 ($2,239.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,710.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,665.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.98.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

