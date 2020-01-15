Bank of America Trims British Land (LON:BLND) Target Price to GBX 560

British Land (LON:BLND) had its target price reduced by analysts at Bank of America from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 560 ($7.37) in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BLND. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays lowered British Land to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 490 ($6.45) in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on British Land from GBX 424 ($5.58) to GBX 399 ($5.25) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on British Land from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on British Land from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 575 ($7.56) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 553.62 ($7.28).

British Land stock opened at GBX 581.80 ($7.65) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 605.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 563.61. British Land has a 52 week low of GBX 465.30 ($6.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 649.40 ($8.54).

In related news, insider Tim Score bought 4,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 612 ($8.05) per share, with a total value of £24,981.84 ($32,862.19).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

