Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Banner were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Banner by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 595,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,232,000 after purchasing an additional 202,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banner by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,232,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,315,000 after purchasing an additional 167,988 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the 3rd quarter worth $8,699,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Banner by 4,112.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 149,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 146,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banner by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 968,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,468,000 after purchasing an additional 113,090 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $27,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brent A. Orrico sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $42,432.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Banner stock opened at $54.46 on Wednesday. Banner Co. has a 52 week low of $50.21 and a 52 week high of $64.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Banner had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $137.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.12 million. On average, research analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.10%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BANR shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

