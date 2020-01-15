Barclays Boosts Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Price Target to GBX 140

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 140 ($1.84) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the iron ore producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FXPO. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ferrexpo to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Ferrexpo from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 229.29 ($3.02).

Shares of Ferrexpo stock opened at GBX 156.50 ($2.06) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.27. The firm has a market cap of $921.20 million and a P/E ratio of 2.04. Ferrexpo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 119.85 ($1.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 305.60 ($4.02). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 150.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 185.24.

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo Plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

