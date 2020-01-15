Barclays Increases Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target to GBX 2,000

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the mining company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAL. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. DZ Bank raised their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 1,580 ($20.78) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,120 ($27.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,172.50 ($28.58).

Shares of AAL stock opened at GBX 2,172.50 ($28.58) on Wednesday. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 1,654.80 ($21.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,129.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,005.62. The company has a market cap of $29.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

In other Anglo American news, insider Jim Rutherford purchased 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,183 ($28.72) per share, with a total value of £23,532.74 ($30,955.99). In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,681.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

