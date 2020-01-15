Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Panmure Gordon downgraded Petra Diamonds to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 26.57 ($0.35).

LON PDL opened at GBX 9.10 ($0.12) on Wednesday. Petra Diamonds has a 1-year low of GBX 6.18 ($0.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 46.10 ($0.61). The company has a market capitalization of $78.75 million and a P/E ratio of -0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Petra Diamonds Company Profile

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

