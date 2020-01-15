Barclays Trims Glencore (LON:GLEN) Target Price to GBX 285

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 285 ($3.75) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GLEN. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 285 ($3.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Glencore to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 270 ($3.55) in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Glencore to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 290 ($3.81) in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.29) price objective (up from GBX 242 ($3.18)) on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 272.94 ($3.59).

Get Glencore alerts:

GLEN stock opened at GBX 242.65 ($3.19) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 235.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 244.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29. Glencore has a 12 month low of GBX 188.23 ($2.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,334.50 ($30.71). The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.14.

About Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.