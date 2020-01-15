Barrington Research Raises Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Price Target to $30.00

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Barrington Research from $26.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GTN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gray Television from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Gray Television in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gray Television has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Shares of GTN stock opened at $21.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.75. Gray Television has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.10.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $517.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gray Television will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,410,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,070,000 after buying an additional 502,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,369,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,615,000 after buying an additional 144,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,828,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,837,000 after buying an additional 40,680 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television during the third quarter worth approximately $26,008,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 16.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,535,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,162,000 after buying an additional 211,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.