Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Reaches New 1-Year High at $128.90

Shares of Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €128.90 ($149.88) and last traded at €127.80 ($148.60), with a volume of 4205 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €128.50 ($149.42).

BC8 has been the topic of several research reports. Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Bechtle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. DZ Bank set a €112.00 ($130.23) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Independent Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HSBC set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €102.00 ($118.60).

Get Bechtle alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is €124.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is €104.16.

Bechtle Company Profile (ETR:BC8)

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.