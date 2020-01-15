Berenberg Bank Increases JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Price Target to GBX 950

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 950 ($12.50) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.40% from the stock’s current price.

JD has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 680 ($8.95) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of JD Sports Fashion to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 780 ($10.26) in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 967.82 ($12.73).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

JD Sports Fashion stock opened at GBX 852.80 ($11.22) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion and a PE ratio of 32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 806.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 711.02. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of GBX 358.80 ($4.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 850.01 ($11.18).

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.