BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Up 12.1%

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s share price shot up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.21 and last traded at $15.96, 15,768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 384,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BTAI. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $21.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.82 million, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 3.77.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 315,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 1,988.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 284,818 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 32.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 20,671 shares in the last quarter. 23.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

