BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 84 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 46,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 272.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 17,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.76.

Air Products & Chemicals stock opened at $234.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.07. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.63 and a twelve month high of $241.90.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.52%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

