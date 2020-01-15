BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 13,025 HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,025 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HP during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in HP by 115.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in HP by 255.6% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,200 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average of $19.46. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $24.09. The company has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.44.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 241.43% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.176 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on HP from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on HP from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

In other HP news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $855,651.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,233.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

