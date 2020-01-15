BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,024 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 217.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 546 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $90.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.10 and its 200 day moving average is $80.19. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $94.11.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.71.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $270,033.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $466,093.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,744 shares of company stock worth $9,631,265 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

